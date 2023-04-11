Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 11, 2023

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/12 Rain 60

Incheon 15/11 Rain 60

Suwon 17/10 Rain 60

Cheongju 19/12 Rain 70

Daejeon 19/11 Rain 60

Chuncheon 15/08 Rain 60

Gangneung 23/17 Rain 60

Jeonju 20/12 Sunny 60

Gwangju 20/12 Sunny 60

Jeju 24/15 Sunny 60

Daegu 22/12 Sunny 70

Busan 20/14 Sunny 60

