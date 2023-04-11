Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 11, 2023
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/12 Rain 60
Incheon 15/11 Rain 60
Suwon 17/10 Rain 60
Cheongju 19/12 Rain 70
Daejeon 19/11 Rain 60
Chuncheon 15/08 Rain 60
Gangneung 23/17 Rain 60
Jeonju 20/12 Sunny 60
Gwangju 20/12 Sunny 60
Jeju 24/15 Sunny 60
Daegu 22/12 Sunny 70
Busan 20/14 Sunny 60
(END)
