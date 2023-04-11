Seoul shares open higher amid hope for less aggressive U.S. rate hike
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks got off to a strong start Tuesday, led by chemical and steel gains, amid growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will go easy on its aggressive rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to trade at 2,524.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market watchers are increasingly betting the Fed will raise the interest rate by 0.25 basis point at the end of its policy meeting in May, following U.S. jobs data pointing to robust employment growth in March.
The U.S. consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge for the Fed's monetary policy, is also due on Wednesday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, large-cap chemical and steel stocks were strong. Leading chemicals producer LG Chem jumped more than 6 percent, and steelmaker POSCO Holdings climbed 1.4 percent.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics was up 0.2 percent, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 2.5 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.3 percent and its auto components-making unit, Hyundai Mobis, lost 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,320.70 won against the U.S. dollar at around 9:15 a.m., down 1.0 won from Monday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(News Focus) Leaked documents put S. Korea in awkward situation ahead of Yoon's state visit to U.S.
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report