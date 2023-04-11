S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 10,000

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus caseload bounced back to over 10,000 on Tuesday as public gatherings are on the rise amid warmer weather.

The country reported 12,444 new COVID-19 infections, including 23 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,930,504, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The Tuesday tally jumped from 4,005 cases a day earlier but is lower than the 13,366 a week ago.

Daily infections stayed below 10,000 from Sunday to Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend. But the tally remained above 10,000 in the previous five days through Saturday.

The country added 10 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,342. The number of critically ill patients came to 128, up from 127 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the daily tally after the government lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation.

The mask mandate remains in place for medical facilities, pharmacies and other infection-prone places.

The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May.



This photo taken April 9, 2023, shows people looking around Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

