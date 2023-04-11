Japan renews claim to Dokdo in annual diplomatic paper

TOKYO, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Japan has renewed its territorial claim to Dokdo, a set of rocky islets in the East Sea, in its latest annual diplomatic book released by its foreign ministry Tuesday.

The claim, strongly disputed by South Korea that has long maintained effective control of Dokdo with the permanent stationing of security personnel there, was included in the 2023 Diplomatic Bluebook that was reported to the Cabinet by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

South Korea has the firm and clear position that Dokdo is an integral part of Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law. Tokyo's sovereignty claim is a legacy of its imperialistic past, Seoul officials say.

The Bluebook stated that South Korea has continued an "illegal occupation" of the area with no legal basis.

Japan has also omitted its expressed pledge to honor the "historical perceptions of previous governments" in its description of the administration's handling of the issue of wartime forced labor of South Koreans.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the pledge last month after a holding summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Tokyo. It came as Seoul announced a plan to compensate South Korean victims of brutal forced labor during World War II through a domestic foundation without the involvement of Japanese firms.

The Bluebook stated that Japan, since the launch of the Yoon administration in May of last year, sought an early resolution to the forced labor issue through consultations between diplomatic channels and meetings between the two countries' leaders.



This photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry shows Dokdo, a set of South Korea-controlled rocky islets in the East Sea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



