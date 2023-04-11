East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires
GANGNEUNG, South Korea, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon-class strong winds swept over Gangneung and other east coast areas of Gangwon Province on Tuesday, causing wildfires and other damage to local residents.
Gusty winds with an instantaneous maximum speed reaching 30 meters per second blew across the east coast after the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued high wind and dry weather warnings for the region earlier.
Amid the combination of strong winds and dry weather, a massive wildfire broke out in the Nangok-dong district of Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, at around 8:30 a.m.
The fire was rapidly spreading to the district's residential areas due to strong winds, burning four or five houses so far, according to the city's fire officials. No casualties have been reported yet.
The city government sent a disaster warning message to the fire-stricken district's residents, asking them to evacuate to community service centers or to the Gangneung Ice Arena.
Some tourists staying in nearby accommodations are also evacuating to safe places in case there is an emergency.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(News Focus) Leaked documents put S. Korea in awkward situation ahead of Yoon's state visit to U.S.
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report