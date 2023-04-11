(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city

(ATTN: UPDATES with casualties in headline, paras 1-4)

SEOUL/GANGNEUNG, South Korea, April 11 (Yonhap) -- At least one person died in a massive wildfire that hit the northeastern coastal city of Gangneung on Tuesday, destroying about 70 homes and buildings, and burning woodland the size of 530 football fields.

The fire broke out on a hill in the Nangok-dong district in the seaside city, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, at around 8:30 a.m. amid the combination of high wind and dry weather warnings issued by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) for the region earlier.

Firefighters brought the main body of the blaze under control at 4:30 p.m., partly aided by a heavy spell of rain that began about an hour earlier.

An elderly man in his 80s was found dead at 4:58 p.m. in a home that was gutted by the wildfire, and 12 people were injured, according to police and firefighters.



A wildfire rages along the coastal hills in the northeastern coast city of Gangneung on April 11, 2023, amid typhoon-class strong winds. (Yonhap)

From early Tuesday, typhoon-class strong winds with an instantaneous maximum speed reaching 30 meters per second blew over Gangneung and other east coast areas of Gangwon Province.

The fire rapidly spread to the district's residential areas due to gusty winds, burning 379 hectares of woodland, the equivalent of 530 football fields, 40 homes, 28 pension houses and three hotels, according to the city's fire officials.

The officials speculate that the wildfire may have been caused by a wind-damaged pine tree touching an electric wire before spreading to the nearby forest.

The city government sent a disaster warning message to the fire-stricken district's residents, asking them to evacuate to schools, community service centers or the Gangneung Ice Arena. So far, 557 people have reportedly taken shelter in those places.



Korean Red Cross officials set up disaster relief shelters for wildfire victims at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the northeastern coastal city on April 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Some 700 tourists staying in nearby accommodations also evacuated to safe places in case there is an emergency.

A total of 15 elementary and secondary schools along the east coast suspended classes and sent students home.

The fire authorities raised their response posture to the highest level and mobilized more than 2,764 firefighters and 396 fire trucks, though their firefighting efforts were hampered by strong winds.

Helicopters were initially all grounded due to the strong winds but three took part in the firefighting operations in the early afternoon, when the wind abated.



Residents of the northeastern coastal city of Gangneung evacuate urgently as a wildfire spreads to their homes on April 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

In Seoul, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government to swiftly use all available equipment and manpower to extinguish the wildfires as soon as possible and prevent casualties, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The KMA has also issued a strong wind advisory elsewhere in the nation, including central inland and western and southern coastal areas, saying the unusual weather conditions have occurred because the Korean Peninsula is located between high pressure to the south and low pressure to the north.

In addition, the state weather agency issued a cold wave advisory for dozens of cities and counties throughout the country as of Tuesday morning.



A house and a nearby hill in Gangneung, northeastern South Korea, are engulfed by flames on April 11, 2023, amid high wind and dry weather warnings for east coast areas. (Yonhap)

