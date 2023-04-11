The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:11 April 11, 2023
SEOUL, Apr. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.48 3.49
2-M 3.46 3.47
3-M 3.44 3.45
6-M 3.48 3.50
12-M 3.54 3.55
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(News Focus) Leaked documents put S. Korea in awkward situation ahead of Yoon's state visit to U.S.
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader raises need to expand war deterrence in more 'practical, offensive' manner: KCNA