The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'

SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol made clear Tuesday that suspicions of the U.S. having spied on its internal discussions are "absurd and false."

"The presidential office in Yongsan is a military facility, and a system, which is far stronger than that at Cheong Wa Dae in the past, is in operation to prevent eavesdropping," it said in a statement, referring to the former presidential compound.



(2nd LD) BOK holds key interest rate steady for 2nd straight time as recession woes rise

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the second straight time Tuesday as inflation appears to be easing and concerns are rising over an economic slowdown.

In a widely expected decision, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the benchmark seven-day repo rate unchanged at 3.5 percent.



(LEAD) S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over N. Korea's refusal to answer daily calls

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister voiced "strong" regret Tuesday over North Korea's refusal to answer daily calls via an inter-Korean liaison line and a military hotline, calling it a "unilateral and irresponsible" move.

Minister Kwon Young-se's message came as the North did not respond to regular phone calls through such inter-Korean communication channels for the fifth straight day without specifying any reasons.



(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo

SEOUL/TOKYO -- South Korea lodged a strong protest against Japan on Tuesday over Tokyo's renewed territorial claim to Dokdo, a set of rocky islets in the East Sea, in its latest annual diplomatic book.

The claim, strongly disputed by South Korea that has long maintained effective control of Dokdo with the permanent stationing of security personnel there, was included in the 2023 Diplomatic Bluebook that was reported to the Cabinet by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.



East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires

GANGNEUNG, South Korea -- Typhoon-class strong winds swept over Gangneung and other east coast areas of Gangwon Province on Tuesday, causing wildfires and other damage to local residents.

Gusty winds with an instantaneous maximum speed reaching 30 meters per second blew across the east coast after the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued high wind and dry weather warnings for the region earlier.



Google slapped with 42.1 bln-won fine for unfair practices in app market

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has decided to slap a fine of 42.1 billion won (US$31.8 million) on Google LLC and its regional arms for unfair business practices aimed at solidifying its dominance in the Korean mobile gaming app market.

The punishment came as the U.S.-based global tech giant made shady agreements with South Korean mobile game companies between June 2016 and April 2018, banning them from releasing their content on One Store, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).



'Jikji' to be shown to public in France for 1st time in half-century

SEOUL -- "Jikji," the world's oldest extant book printed with movable metal type, will be put on public display in France for the first time in half a century.

The National Library of France will present "Jikji" as part of its exhibition on the history of printing technology, set to run from April 12 to July 16 (French time).



(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for expanding his country's war deterrence in a more "practical and offensive" manner, state media said Tuesday, in response to joint military drills by South Korea and the United States.

Kim made the remarks while presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Monday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



BLACKPINK's Jisoo debuts at No. 2 on Billboard's two global songs charts with 'Flower'

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts this week with her individual song "Flower."

Billboard said on social media Monday (U.S. time) that Jisoo became the third member of the quartet to chart in the top 10 of the two charts as a solo artist, following Rose and Lisa.

The two charts rank the top songs based on streaming and downloads from more than 200 territories around the world.

