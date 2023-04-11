CJ Wellcare to target U.S. with Amazon entry
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Wellcare Corp. said Tuesday it will begin selling its products on Amazon this week in a bid to expand its health supplement business in the United States.
The health functional food making affiliate of CJ Group said its 10 products will be made available on the U.S. e-commerce site starting Tuesday.
The move comes amid a growing number of health-conscious consumers in the United States, especially since the pandemic. The U.S. market for health functional food products is expected to grow up to US$15 billion by 2026, according to the company.
CJ Wellcare said it further plans to expand to the Southeast Asian market through Shopee, one of the largest e-commerce sites in the region.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(News Focus) Leaked documents put S. Korea in awkward situation ahead of Yoon's state visit to U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Leaked documents put S. Korea in awkward situation ahead of Yoon's state visit to U.S.
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold trilateral defense talks in U.S. this week