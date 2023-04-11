Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri team up for Netflix political drama 'Queenmaker'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Veteran actresses Kim Hee-ae and Moon So-ri have joined forces in Netflix's upcoming political drama series "Queenmaker," a rare story in which women unite to achieve their lofty goals in the male-dominated world of politics.

Directed by Oh Jin-seok, the new Korean-language series revolves around an accomplished fixer for a powerful business conglomerate, who devises a plan to help a human rights lawyer become the next mayor of Seoul.

Kim stars as Hwang Do-hee, a veteran public relations genius who leads the strategic planning office of Eunsung Group, while Moon plays Oh Seung-sook, a headstrong civil rights lawyer nicknamed the "Rhinoceros of Justice."

The poster of the Netflix political drama series "Queenmaker" is seen in this photo provided by Netflix. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim, behind the JTBC hit series "The World of the Married" (2020) and "Secret Affair" (2014), expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to take the lead role in the female-centered political drama, which is rare in the local entertainment industry.

Speaking at a press conference to promote the series Tuesday, the 56-year-old, considered to be one of the finest actresses of her generation, praised the show's exploration of human nature, regardless of gender.

"I felt vicarious satisfaction by Hang Do-hee's adroitness and cleverness," she said, referring to her character in the drama. "I couldn't stop reading the script due to the tense emotional tug of war and reversals."

Kim said she delved into Hwang's philosophy, thoughts and emotions to better portray her changing state of mind and camaraderie with the political aspirant.

"To me, it was like Hwang Do-hee's coming-of-age story from an image maker to 'a queen maker,'" she said. "It will be fun to watch each character's human nature and desires, as well as secrets revealed in reversals and twists."

Moon, best known for her acclaimed leading roles in the films "Oasis" (2002) and "A Good Lawyer's Wife" (2003), described the show as the unlikely duo's brave journey into politics.

"It is a rare story where women jump into politics, which was interesting," Moon said. "When can these many women team up for drama like this? I gladly took the offer."

"Queenmaker" will be released on Netflix on Friday.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)