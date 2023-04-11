S. Korean FM to meet with French, German, Canadian counterparts in Seoul this week

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat plans to hold back-to-back meetings with his French, German and Canadian counterparts this week to discuss ways to strengthen Seoul's bilateral ties and cooperation with their respective governments, according to the foreign ministry Tuesday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin plans to meet with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, on Friday for the fourth South Korea-France strategic dialogue to discuss bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and international issues, the ministry said.

On Saturday, Park plans to hold the third South Korea-Germany strategic dialogue with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, and hold separate foreign ministerial talks with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, the same day.

Park plans to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and share views on global issues during the meetings Saturday as well, according to the ministry.



This photo, provided by the foreign ministry, shows South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

