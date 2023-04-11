Ive's Rei to suspend activities due to health problem
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Popular girl group Ive's member Rei will temporarily suspend her activities due to a health problem, her agency said Tuesday.
"Rei recently visited a hospital as she had experienced abnormal symptoms, such as chest palpitations and shortness of breath, and was advised by a doctor that she needs to be treated and take a rest," Starship Entertainment said in an online cafe for the group's fans.
"After sufficient discussion with Rei, we decided to have her temporarily pause her activities so she can recover her health."
On Monday, Rei only participated in a photo session for health reasons during a press conference at a Seoul hotel to promote the group's first full-length album.
The agency said Ive will work as a five-member group without Rei for the time being.
