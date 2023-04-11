KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Kogas 26,600 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 204,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,150 UP 850
HDSINFRA 7,540 UP 170
Kangwonland 19,520 DN 90
Kakao 59,300 UP 1,200
PanOcean 5,740 UP 180
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 UP 100
NAVER 199,900 UP 6,900
LG Display 15,540 DN 40
DSME 25,000 UP 150
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,900 0
COSMAX 79,700 DN 200
KT 30,900 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 16,970 UP 220
Doosanfc 31,450 UP 200
SK 172,200 UP 900
Hanon Systems 8,770 UP 400
KEPCO KPS 35,600 UP 400
KT&G 82,700 DN 300
LG H&H 646,000 UP 21,000
LG Uplus 11,180 UP 210
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,970 UP 320
KIWOOM 105,600 UP 2,800
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,400 UP 900
NCsoft 368,500 DN 3,000
DWEC 4,090 UP 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,900 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 315,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE TOUR 12,040 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 19,010 UP 180
LOTTE CONF 107,300 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21050 UP750
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,970 UP 250
KIA CORP. 85,000 UP 4,000
LX INT 28,800 UP 400
TaihanElecWire 1,421 UP 13
(MORE)
-
