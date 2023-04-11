SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Kogas 26,600 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 204,500 UP 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,150 UP 850

HDSINFRA 7,540 UP 170

Kangwonland 19,520 DN 90

Kakao 59,300 UP 1,200

PanOcean 5,740 UP 180

SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 UP 1,700

SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 UP 100

NAVER 199,900 UP 6,900

LG Display 15,540 DN 40

DSME 25,000 UP 150

HANATOUR SERVICE 58,900 0

COSMAX 79,700 DN 200

KT 30,900 UP 200

Doosan Enerbility 16,970 UP 220

Doosanfc 31,450 UP 200

SK 172,200 UP 900

Hanon Systems 8,770 UP 400

KEPCO KPS 35,600 UP 400

KT&G 82,700 DN 300

LG H&H 646,000 UP 21,000

LG Uplus 11,180 UP 210

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,700 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,970 UP 320

KIWOOM 105,600 UP 2,800

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,400 UP 900

NCsoft 368,500 DN 3,000

DWEC 4,090 UP 20

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,900 DN 450

CJ CheilJedang 315,000 UP 2,500

LOTTE TOUR 12,040 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 19,010 UP 180

LOTTE CONF 107,300 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21050 UP750

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,970 UP 250

KIA CORP. 85,000 UP 4,000

LX INT 28,800 UP 400

TaihanElecWire 1,421 UP 13

(MORE)