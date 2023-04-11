KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 12,470 UP 440
Hanwha 26,000 UP 450
DB HiTek 77,500 UP 1,700
CJ 105,900 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 576,000 UP 16,000
SK hynix 91,800 UP 1,100
HyundaiEng&Const 38,650 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,300 UP 350
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,730 UP 360
SKC 110,800 DN 1,200
GS Retail 28,650 UP 100
ShinpoongPharm 18,690 UP 140
Ottogi 447,500 UP 5,500
AmoreG 40,450 UP 2,050
HyundaiMtr 192,100 UP 6,200
Daewoong 15,290 UP 350
KCC 223,500 UP 6,000
SKBP 69,200 UP 5,800
TaekwangInd 718,000 UP 6,000
KAL 23,050 UP 350
Boryung 9,060 UP 120
SSANGYONGCNE 6,030 UP 70
POSCO FUTURE M 310,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,300 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 UP 1,350
LG Corp. 85,400 UP 900
SGBC 56,700 UP 100
Hyosung 66,600 UP 700
Nongshim 384,000 DN 500
Shinsegae 211,500 UP 3,500
GCH Corp 16,030 0
LOTTE 29,700 UP 300
LotteChilsung 160,300 UP 600
HYUNDAI G.F. HOLDING S4200 D N125
POSCO Holdings 397,000 DN 1,500
DWS 47,200 UP 350
KumhoPetrochem 139,100 UP 900
S-1 55,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO 18,210 UP 130
Mobis 221,000 UP 7,500
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
(News Focus) Leaked documents put S. Korea in awkward situation ahead of Yoon's state visit to U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold trilateral defense talks in U.S. this week