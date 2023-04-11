Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 April 11, 2023

HANWHA AEROSPACE 112,500 DN 4,800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,800 UP 900
Hanchem 250,000 UP 4,500
ZINUS 29,200 UP 250
HMM 20,050 UP 280
SamsungSecu 32,600 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 11,010 UP 490
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,300 UP 1,500
COWAY 50,700 UP 750
SKTelecom 47,750 UP 100
Handsome 25,700 UP 200
HyundaiElev 35,100 DN 450
DONGSUH 19,010 UP 150
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp705 00 DN700
IBK 9,960 UP 90
Asiana Airlines 13,300 UP 30
SamsungEng 29,650 UP 350
HtlShilla 83,500 UP 1,600
OCI 105,700 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,300 UP 2,100
Hanmi Science 44,900 UP 1,300
KorZinc 540,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,250 UP 60
SamsungElecMech 154,500 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 68,000 UP 200
Hanssem 47,850 UP 150
F&F 141,100 UP 4,400
IS DONGSEO 40,700 UP 700
S-Oil 80,300 0
LG Innotek 257,000 DN 4,000
KSOE 76,600 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,000 DN 700
MS IND 20,500 UP 530
Hyundai M&F INS 33,150 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 767,000 UP 18,000
GS E&C 21,200 UP 350
KPIC 169,800 UP 100
DongwonInd 51,200 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 73,800 UP 2,700
SLCORP 31,850 UP 1,700
(MORE)

