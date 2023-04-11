KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Yuhan 56,600 UP 900
SamsungElec 65,900 UP 200
NHIS 9,010 UP 160
LS 83,800 UP 6,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98400 DN800
GC Corp 132,800 UP 1,100
ORION Holdings 16,930 UP 120
HYUNDAI WIA 64,400 UP 8,900
Daesang 19,130 UP 60
LGCHEM 806,000 UP 56,000
SKNetworks 4,720 DN 110
HITEJINRO 22,200 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 78,300 UP 1,300
DOOSAN 96,000 DN 300
DL 51,400 UP 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,050 UP 600
KEPCO E&C 71,000 UP 2,100
KIH 54,600 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 34,650 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,300 DN 50
LIG Nex1 72,500 DN 100
Fila Holdings 35,000 UP 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,200 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 112,600 DN 400
GS 40,150 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,900 UP 3,700
Celltrion 170,800 UP 6,900
TKG Huchems 21,800 UP 400
JB Financial Group 8,510 UP 60
HANWHA LIFE 2,395 UP 55
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,600 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 UP 600
AMOREPACIFIC 137,000 UP 3,000
FOOSUNG 16,220 UP 20
SK Innovation 203,000 UP 5,300
POONGSAN 38,850 UP 950
KBFinancialGroup 46,950 UP 400
Hansae 17,520 UP 1,310
Youngone Corp 44,350 UP 400
CSWIND 74,100 UP 1,100
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
(News Focus) Leaked documents put S. Korea in awkward situation ahead of Yoon's state visit to U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold trilateral defense talks in U.S. this week