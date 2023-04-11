Yuhan 56,600 UP 900

SamsungElec 65,900 UP 200

NHIS 9,010 UP 160

LS 83,800 UP 6,600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98400 DN800

GC Corp 132,800 UP 1,100

ORION Holdings 16,930 UP 120

HYUNDAI WIA 64,400 UP 8,900

Daesang 19,130 UP 60

LGCHEM 806,000 UP 56,000

SKNetworks 4,720 DN 110

HITEJINRO 22,200 UP 50

CJ LOGISTICS 78,300 UP 1,300

DOOSAN 96,000 DN 300

DL 51,400 UP 400

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,050 UP 600

KEPCO E&C 71,000 UP 2,100

KIH 54,600 UP 800

ShinhanGroup 34,650 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,300 DN 50

LIG Nex1 72,500 DN 100

Fila Holdings 35,000 UP 550

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,200 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 112,600 DN 400

GS 40,150 UP 250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,900 UP 3,700

Celltrion 170,800 UP 6,900

TKG Huchems 21,800 UP 400

JB Financial Group 8,510 UP 60

HANWHA LIFE 2,395 UP 55

DAEWOONG PHARM 109,600 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 UP 600

AMOREPACIFIC 137,000 UP 3,000

FOOSUNG 16,220 UP 20

SK Innovation 203,000 UP 5,300

POONGSAN 38,850 UP 950

KBFinancialGroup 46,950 UP 400

Hansae 17,520 UP 1,310

Youngone Corp 44,350 UP 400

CSWIND 74,100 UP 1,100

(MORE)