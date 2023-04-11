KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 20,300 UP 250
KOLON IND 44,300 UP 900
HanmiPharm 327,000 UP 2,000
SD Biosensor 20,400 DN 250
Meritz Financial 44,300 UP 1,250
BNK Financial Group 6,720 UP 100
DGB Financial Group 6,890 UP 30
emart 101,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 00 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 42,250 UP 1,350
PIAM 36,750 UP 50
HANJINKAL 43,200 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 84,400 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 45,900 DN 600
HL MANDO 48,000 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 UP 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 42,800 UP 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,700 UP 420
Netmarble 70,900 DN 500
KRAFTON 185,600 UP 2,600
HD HYUNDAI 58,300 UP 1,300
ORION 133,000 UP 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,950 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,420 DN 20
BGF Retail 185,500 UP 100
SKCHEM 77,900 UP 2,300
HDC-OP 11,510 UP 160
HYOSUNG TNC 426,500 UP 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,000 UP 4,500
HANILCMT 12,700 UP 100
SKBS 74,700 UP 2,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,310 UP 110
KakaoBank 22,350 DN 600
HYBE 224,500 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 87,200 DN 2,600
LG Energy Solution 610,000 UP 14,000
DL E&C 32,600 UP 350
kakaopay 54,100 DN 700
K Car 15,450 UP 630
SKSQUARE 39,250 UP 350
