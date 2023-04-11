Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kec to raise 119 bln won via stock sale

All News 15:56 April 11, 2023

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Kec Corp. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 119 billion won(US$90 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 56 million common shares at a price of 2,125 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#KEC CORPORATION
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!