Kec to raise 119 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Kec Corp. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 119 billion won(US$90 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 56 million common shares at a price of 2,125 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

