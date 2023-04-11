S. Korean Bond Yields on April 11, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.279 3.263 +1.6
2-year TB 3.293 3.261 +3.2
3-year TB 3.231 3.192 +3.9
10-year TB 3.255 3.236 +1.9
2-year MSB 3.254 3.226 +2.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.041 4.004 +3.7
91-day CD 3.480 3.510 -3.0
(END)
