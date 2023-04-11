KBO club manager wants players to make opponents 'feel uncomfortable' on base paths

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop readily admits his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club isn't blessed with speedsters. But he also understands stealing bases isn't always about pure speed, and if runners can disrupt pitchers' rhythm and catch infielders off guard, second and third bases can be had.

"When our guys reach base, the goal is to make the other team feel uncomfortable," Lee said in his pregame media scrum at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Tuesday, before hosting the Kiwoom Heroes. "We may not have that many speedy players, but we have a couple of guys who are pretty quick out there. I don't want them to get down on themselves even if they get caught. As long as they run with confidence, I will be happy with their effort."



Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop celebrates a 4-1 victory over the Kia Tigers in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, on April 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Through eight games this season, the Bears are tied for second among 10 KBO teams with 10 steal attempts, and they've been successful on six of them, putting them in a tie for third place. Outfielder Jung Soo-bin, who has swiped 239 bags to rank fifth among all active players, leads the Bears with three so far. Three players have one steal each.

Lee said the threat of stealing bags can be almost as effective as the stealing itself.

"If we can get into the opponents' heads that we are always ready to run, their pitchers may rush their slide steps and it could affect their command," Lee said. "And they may start throwing more fastballs to keep the runner in check, and that's going to help our players at the plate. So I've given my team the green light to run whenever they see an opening."

The Bears are off to a solid 5-3 start to the season, despite not getting much love from pundits. Lee, the career KBO home run leader with 467, said he thinks the Bears' offense will only get better from here.



Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop reacts to a play during the top of the sixth inning in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, on April 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Over the course of a regular season, I think the balance of a lineup is really important. Ideally, you want your leadoff hitter to get on base at a high rate, and then your No. 2 hitter to be able to move the runners and set the table," Lee said. "And you want your middle-of-the-order guys to hit for extra-base power and come through in the clutch. Early on, we've had some inconsistent moments, but I think our hitters will come around as the weather gets warmer."

After playing in a record seven consecutive Korean Series from 2015 to 2021, the Bears missed out on the postseason altogether in 2022. Lee, who had never even coached in the KBO before, was hired as the manager last offseason, tasked with having the team play meaningful baseball again in October and November.

Lee said the biggest challenge for him so far has been keeping his emotions in check.

"Sometimes, I have trouble keeping a poker face and not showing any emotion," Lee said. "Now that I am no longer playing, I feel like I am getting more emotionally attached to plays taking place on the field. I am still learning how to maintain my composure."

