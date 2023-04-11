Portugal's PM discusses renewable energy, chips with top execs of Hanwha, SK hynix
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa met with the top executives of Hanwha Solutions Corp. and SK hynix Inc. on Tuesday, and discussed efforts for cooperation in renewable energy and semiconductors, industry sources said.
Costa, who arrived in Seoul earlier in the day on a two-day visit, met with Kim Dong-kwan, a co-head of Hanwha Solutions and de facto heir to the energy-to-defense Hanwha Group, for a discussion on business opportunities in offshore wind power and other renewable energy fields, according to officials familiar with the matter.
Hanwha, the seventh-largest conglomerate in South Korea, is pushing to reshape its energy business toward renewables, from producing and transporting hydrogen and ammonia to producing and providing electricity using the energy storage systems in the United States and Europe.
Costa then toured the SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, about 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and had a meeting with Park Jeong-ho, vice chair and head of the world's second-largest memory chipmaker.
Costa is expected to meet with Samsung Electronics President Park Seung-hee on Wednesday and hold talks with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Costa will also attend a business forum to be hosted by the two countries' business organizations.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(News Focus) Leaked documents put S. Korea in awkward situation ahead of Yoon's state visit to U.S.
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader raises need to expand war deterrence in more 'practical, offensive' manner: KCNA
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold trilateral defense talks in U.S. this week
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA