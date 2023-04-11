Manager trying to stay patient amid KBO club's hitting slump

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- With a meager 19 runs in eight games into the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season, the Kiwoom Heroes rank ninth among 10 teams in the run scoring department. They are dead last with a .286 slugging percentage and second from the bottom with a .295 on-base percentage.

And though it may be still a bit early to call this a desperate time, Heroes manager Hong Won-ki made what could be deemed a desperate move. He called up 19-year-old sophomore outfielder Park Chan-hyeok from the minors and put him in the No. 6 spot in the lineup.



"I thought we needed some spark in the lineup, someone who could bring some energy," Hong told reporters Tuesday before taking on the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "We have a lot of young players here. Rather than expecting big numbers from them, I just want them to play with confidence."

As for his expectations for Park, who batted .211 with six homers in 52 games as a rookie last year, the manager said, "I'd like to see him be aggressive at the plate, and hopefully, that will fire up the rest of the team."

The Heroes scored seven runs on Opening Day on April 1, but they have since been shut out twice and have had a pair of one-run games. Hong said he is trying his best to stay patient.

"It's partly been due to some strong pitching from our opponents. But from our end, we haven't been able to break through," Hong said. "We're trying a few different things to change our fortune, and we just haven't had the results we want. But we'll be okay as long as I don't lose my patience. The key is to make players feel comfortable and put them in a position to succeed."

Hong said finishing as the runners-up in the Korean Series last year, after making a valiant push for the title as No. 3 seed, was a great learning experience for himself as manager.

"I think I've developed a wider perspective on running the team," Hong said. "Though it's still early in the season, I think I am better able to take a step back and look at the bigger picture."

