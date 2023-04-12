SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 12.



Korean-language dailies

-- Gangneung forest fire put out 8 hours after burning 379 hectares with typhoon-level winds (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Wildfire fanned with strong winds ravages Gangneung (Kookmin Daily)

-- IMF lowers growth outlook for S. Korea to 1.5 pct in fourth consecutive cut (Donga Ilbo)

-- Typhoon-level strong winds engulf Gangneung again (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Typhoon-level 'fire winds' leaves area size of 530 football fields in ashes (Segye Times)

-- Wildfire fanned by strong winds, April's nightmare, hits Gangneung this time (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rain extinguishes 8-hour 'fire typhoon' that burned down Gangneung (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon gov't stabbed in the back both by Washington and Tokyo (Hankyoreh)

-- Gangneung wildfire engulfs area size of 240 football fields (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Aiming to become world's No. 3 electric car maker, Hyundai Motor Group says it will build EV-only plant (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK holds key interest rate steady for 2nd straight time, winding down monetary tightening (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Huge Gangwon forest fire kills 1 and injures 14 (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Hundreds flee Gangneung wildfire (Korea Herald)

-- Gangneung wildfire kills 1, burns wide area (Korea Times)

(END)