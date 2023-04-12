Today in Korean history
April 13
1919 -- A Korean government-in-exile is set up in Shanghai to begin efforts to win independence from Japanese colonial rule.
1977 -- South Korea establishes formal diplomatic ties with Sudan.
1989 -- Moon Ik-hwan, a pastor and reunification activist, is arrested for violating the National Security Law after returning from an unauthorized trip to North Korea.
1995 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Egypt.
2000 -- South Korea holds a general election to pick lawmakers for the 16th National Assembly.
2012 -- North Korea fires off the Unha 3 long-range rocket from the Tongchang-ri launch site but fails to put the Kwangmyongsong 3 satellite into orbit. The country also names new leader Kim Jong-un as the first chairman of the National Defense Commission, completing the succession process.
2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expresses a willingness to hold a third summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, urging Washington to come up with a "fair" and "mutually acceptable" deal.
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'
-
(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city
-
Opposition leader says alleged U.S. eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true