Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 April 12, 2023

April 13

1919 -- A Korean government-in-exile is set up in Shanghai to begin efforts to win independence from Japanese colonial rule.

1977 -- South Korea establishes formal diplomatic ties with Sudan.

1989 -- Moon Ik-hwan, a pastor and reunification activist, is arrested for violating the National Security Law after returning from an unauthorized trip to North Korea.

1995 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Egypt.

2000 -- South Korea holds a general election to pick lawmakers for the 16th National Assembly.

2012 -- North Korea fires off the Unha 3 long-range rocket from the Tongchang-ri launch site but fails to put the Kwangmyongsong 3 satellite into orbit. The country also names new leader Kim Jong-un as the first chairman of the National Defense Commission, completing the succession process.

2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expresses a willingness to hold a third summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, urging Washington to come up with a "fair" and "mutually acceptable" deal.

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!