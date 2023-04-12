April 13



1919 -- A Korean government-in-exile is set up in Shanghai to begin efforts to win independence from Japanese colonial rule.

1977 -- South Korea establishes formal diplomatic ties with Sudan.

1989 -- Moon Ik-hwan, a pastor and reunification activist, is arrested for violating the National Security Law after returning from an unauthorized trip to North Korea.

1995 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Egypt.

2000 -- South Korea holds a general election to pick lawmakers for the 16th National Assembly.

2012 -- North Korea fires off the Unha 3 long-range rocket from the Tongchang-ri launch site but fails to put the Kwangmyongsong 3 satellite into orbit. The country also names new leader Kim Jong-un as the first chairman of the National Defense Commission, completing the succession process.

2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expresses a willingness to hold a third summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, urging Washington to come up with a "fair" and "mutually acceptable" deal.



