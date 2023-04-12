N. Korea adopts law on state control of science and technology talents

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has adopted a new law aimed at strengthening state control of talents in the science and technology field, state media said Wednesday, amid the country's efforts to urge self-reliance during economic hardships.

The decision was made at a plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The law on the sci-tech talents management is designed to "realize the unified state control and administration of the talents on a higher level so that they can play a leading and pivotal role in developing the country's economy and improving the people's living standard," the KCNA said in an English-language dispatch.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stressed the importance of the practical use of science and technology in a bid to bolster self-reliance due to deepening economic hardships amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns.

At the latest parliamentary meeting, the North also decided to recall and elect a judge and people's assessors of the Central Court.

The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, but it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the SPA, presided over this week's meeting.



This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 12, 2023, shows the North convening a plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

