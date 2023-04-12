S. Korea adds 469,000 jobs in March
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's job additions expanded at a faster pace in March compared with the previous month, data showed Wednesday, amid concerns that the labor market will gradually feel the impact of an economic slowdown.
The number of employed people came to 28.22 million in March, up around 469,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
South Korea's monthly job additions had been slowing for nine consecutive months through February.
In March, South Korea's jobless rate edged down 0.1 percentage point on-year to 2.9 percent, the data also showed.
On Tuesday, South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the second straight time as inflation appears to be easing and concerns are rising over an economic slowdown.
A hike in borrowing costs typically weighs down employment as businesses and households cut their spending.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'
-
(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
Opposition leader says alleged U.S. eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true