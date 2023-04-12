BTS' Jimin ranks 45th with 'Like Crazy' in 2nd week on Billboard Hot 100
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Jimin of the K-pop giant BTS stayed on the Hot 100 main songs chart of the U.S. Billboard for the second consecutive week as his solo song "Like Crazy" ranked 45th, according to the latest chart released Wednesday.
Last week, the song debuted atop the Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop artist to have sat atop the chart both as a soloist and with a group.
BTS has six songs that have topped the chart, including "Dynamite" and "Butter."
"Like Crazy" was released March 24 as the lead track on his debut solo album "Face."
"Face" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following the release but fell to 16th this week.
