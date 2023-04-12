Wednesday's weather forecast
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/05 Sunny 0
Incheon 13/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 15/02 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/00 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/02 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/04 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/06 Sunny 0
Busan 19/09 Sunny 0
