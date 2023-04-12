Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 April 12, 2023

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 15/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/00 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/02 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/06 Sunny 0

Busan 19/09 Sunny 0

(END)

