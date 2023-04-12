POSCO, Honda sign MOU for cooperation in EV material business
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc., South Korea's top steelmaker, said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co. to cooperate in the electric vehicle (EV) battery materials business.
Under the initial deal, the two agreed to explore technical exchanges on key battery materials, such as cathode and anode materials.
The two companies also agreed to work on the expanded use of recycled materials for the realization of a low-carbon society.
In the automotive steel sheet segment, the two will adopt ultrahigh tensile steel sheets and electric steel sheets in the production of drive motors, which will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
POSCO Holdings has been accelerating its moves to expand its EV materials business.
By 2030, the steel giant aims to produce 220,000 tons of nickel and 300,000 tons of lithium per year. By that time, POSCO also seeks to churn out 610,000 tons of anode materials and 320,000 tons of cathode materials.
Meanwhile, Honda Motor will invest US$40 billion by 2030 to strengthen its EV models.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'
-
(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
Opposition leader says alleged U.S. eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true