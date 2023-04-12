Ruling party asks gov't to designate fire-hit Gangneung as special disaster zone
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party leader asked the government Wednesday to designate the northeastern coastal city of Gangneung hit by a massive wildfire as a special disaster zone eligible for various types of state support.
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon made the suggestion at a party meeting held a day after a fire broke out in the seaside city, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, destroying about 70 homes and buildings, and burning woodland the size of 530 football fields.
Firefighters brought the main body of the blaze under control Tuesday afternoon, but one man in his 80s was found dead and 16 other people were injured in the fire.
According to local authorities, 649 people from 323 households have evacuated to a shelter.
"The country should actively provide help to the fire victims that have suddenly lost their homes they have lived in until now," Kim said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'
-
(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
Opposition leader says alleged U.S. eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true