Opposition lawmaker's home, office raided over suspected illegal political funds
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the home and an office of Rep. Youn Kwan-suk of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday over suspicions he took illegal political funds.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to Youn's home and office in his constituency and other locations to seize evidence, including account books from the party's convention in 2021.
Prosecutors suspect Youn received illegal political funds from Kang Rae-gu, the then head of the Association of Public Institution Auditors of Korea, ahead of a party convention via former DP Deputy Secretary General Lee Jung-geun for whom a three-year prison sentence has been sought for alleged bribery and illegal political funds.
