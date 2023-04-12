(LEAD) 2 opposition lawmakers' homes, offices raided in probe into suspected illegal political funds
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with raid into another lawmaker; ADDS more details throughout; REPLACES photo)
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the residences and offices of two lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday over allegations they took tens of millions of won in illegal political funds in connection with the party's leadership election in 2021.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to about 20 locations, including the homes and offices of Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man in the western city of Incheon, about 27 kilometers west of Seoul, to seize evidence, such as account books from the party's national convention in May 2021.
They are suspected of directing and encouraging funding for a particular candidate, and receiving illegal political funds in the lead-up to the election.
At the time, Youn, a third-term lawmaker, campaigned for Song Young-gil, who was elected chair at the convention. After the election, Song appointed Youn the party's secretary-general.
Prosecutors suspect Youn received 90 million won (US$68,110) in illegal funds from Kang Rae-gu, the then head of the Association of Public Institution Auditors of Korea, via former DP Deputy Secretary General Lee Jung-geun.
The money was allegedly delivered to about 10 lawmakers and scores of delegates to the convention.
Kang now heads the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea.
Later Wednesday, Lee Jung-geun was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison by a Seoul court for receiving about 1 billion won (US$754,660) in bribes and illegal political funds from a businessman.
First-term lawmaker Lee Sung-man is also suspected of violating the Party Act and the Political Funds Act, officials said, with further details not yet available.
The two lawmakers denied allegations against them and protested what they called a politically-motivated investigation to repress the opposition party.
In separate statements issued later in the day, they said they have nothing to do with the case and that the prosecution has not presented clear evidence to support the suspicion surrounding them.
pbr@yna.co.kr
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
-
