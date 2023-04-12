Yoon designates wildfire-hit Gangneung as special disaster zone

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday designated Gangneung as a special disaster zone after the eastern coastal city was ravaged by a massive wildfire the previous day, his office said.

The designation makes Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.

Yoon instructed acting Interior Minister Han Chang-seob to make every effort to help recovery work and enable residents to quickly return to their everyday lives, according to his spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The government plans to survey the extent of the damage, determine the amount of financial assistance needed and swiftly provide the aid, Lee said.

The blaze left one person dead and 16 others injured or suffering from smoke inhalation, according to officials.

It also forced 649 people to evacuate and burned down 379 hectares of woodland amid the combination of strong winds and dry weather.



Smoke rises from a wildfire in Gangneung, northeastern South Korea, on April 11, 2023, after a massive wildfire broke out and spread to the city amid high wind and dry weather warnings for east coast areas. (Yonhap)

