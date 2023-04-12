Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon gives credentials to new ambassador to U.S.

All News 11:04 April 12, 2023

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday gave a letter of credence to new South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong.

The letter was presented during a ceremony at the presidential office.

Cho, a career diplomat and former first vice foreign minister, will replace Cho Tae-yong, who was recently appointed national security adviser.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with new South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong after awarding him a letter of credentials at the presidential office in Seoul on April 12, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

