Ex-DP deputy secretary given 4 1/2-yr prison term over bribery charges
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- A former deputy secretary general of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison Wednesday on charges of receiving more than 1 billion won (US$754,660) in bribes and illegal political funds from a businessman.
Lee Jung-geun, the former deputy secretary general, was charged with pocketing 940 million won worth of money and luxury goods from a businessperson, surnamed Park, between December 2019 and January last year in exchange for promises to lobby government officials and public institutions for business favors.
She was also accused of taking illegal political funds from Park in early 2020 while a parliamentary election was under way.
The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday also ordered a forfeiture of 980 million won and five luxury goods from Lee, delivering the prison sentence.
The sentence was heavier than the three-year prison term prosecutors had sought for Lee.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'
-
Opposition leader says alleged U.S. eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true