BTS' 'Dynamite' becomes 2nd song to surpass 700 million streams in Japan
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' 2020 megahit single "Dynamite" has become the second song ever to garner more than 700 million streams in Japan, the band's agency said Wednesday, citing a recent chart from the country.
The upbeat disco-pop track added 5,716 streams to an accumulated total of 701,100,000 in the latest weekly streaming chart compiled by Oricon, BigHit Music said in a release. It became the second song in Oricon's history that has surpassed 700 million streams.
The agency added BTS is the first to hit the milestone both as a male act and a non-Japanese act.
The septet made history with the all-English song released in August 2020. The song became the first song by a Korean act to top the Billboard's main singles chart and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.
