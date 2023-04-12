SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SamsungSecu 32,900 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 10,890 DN 120

DWS 45,450 DN 1,750

KEPCO 18,650 UP 440

Hanchem 243,000 DN 7,000

SGBC 58,600 UP 1,900

HyundaiMtr 198,200 UP 6,100

AmoreG 39,800 DN 650

LotteChilsung 160,500 UP 200

GCH Corp 16,180 UP 150

LOTTE 29,400 DN 300

LG Corp. 93,500 UP 8,100

Hyosung 66,800 UP 200

Hanssem 47,900 UP 50

F&F 140,000 DN 1,100

HtlShilla 84,400 UP 900

Hanmi Science 44,850 DN 50

SamsungElecMech 152,600 DN 1,900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,120 UP 150

KIA CORP. 86,100 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 764,000 DN 3,000

KPIC 166,200 DN 3,600

GS Retail 27,700 DN 950

Ottogi 445,500 DN 2,000

LS 89,200 UP 5,400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES100400 UP2000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,860 UP 130

SKC 105,800 DN 5,000

GS E&C 21,600 UP 400

GC Corp 134,400 UP 1,600

POONGSAN 40,400 UP 1,550

SD Biosensor 21,900 UP 1,500

Meritz Financial 45,600 UP 1,300

FOOSUNG 15,760 DN 460

BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 10

KBFinancialGroup 46,900 DN 50

Youngone Corp 44,650 UP 300

Hansae 17,180 DN 340

CJ CheilJedang 318,000 UP 3,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,200 UP 300

(MORE)