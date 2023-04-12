KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungSecu 32,900 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 10,890 DN 120
DWS 45,450 DN 1,750
KEPCO 18,650 UP 440
Hanchem 243,000 DN 7,000
SGBC 58,600 UP 1,900
HyundaiMtr 198,200 UP 6,100
AmoreG 39,800 DN 650
LotteChilsung 160,500 UP 200
GCH Corp 16,180 UP 150
LOTTE 29,400 DN 300
LG Corp. 93,500 UP 8,100
Hyosung 66,800 UP 200
Hanssem 47,900 UP 50
F&F 140,000 DN 1,100
HtlShilla 84,400 UP 900
Hanmi Science 44,850 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 152,600 DN 1,900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,120 UP 150
KIA CORP. 86,100 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 764,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 166,200 DN 3,600
GS Retail 27,700 DN 950
Ottogi 445,500 DN 2,000
LS 89,200 UP 5,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES100400 UP2000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,860 UP 130
SKC 105,800 DN 5,000
GS E&C 21,600 UP 400
GC Corp 134,400 UP 1,600
POONGSAN 40,400 UP 1,550
SD Biosensor 21,900 UP 1,500
Meritz Financial 45,600 UP 1,300
FOOSUNG 15,760 DN 460
BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 10
KBFinancialGroup 46,900 DN 50
Youngone Corp 44,650 UP 300
Hansae 17,180 DN 340
CJ CheilJedang 318,000 UP 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,200 UP 300
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
