KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KOLON IND 44,900 UP 600
CSWIND 74,000 DN 100
GKL 19,800 DN 500
HanmiPharm 321,000 DN 6,000
SK Innovation 193,200 DN 9,800
Shinsegae 212,000 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,400 DN 900
TaihanElecWire 1,527 UP 106
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,500 UP 650
POSCO FUTURE M 303,500 DN 6,500
Boryung 9,140 UP 80
Nongshim 380,000 DN 4,000
HDSINFRA 8,950 UP 1,410
SLCORP 32,450 UP 600
Yuhan 58,200 UP 1,600
DB INSURANCE 74,500 UP 700
DongwonInd 50,100 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 66,000 UP 100
NHIS 9,120 UP 110
HYUNDAI G.F. HOLDING S4095 D N105
POSCO Holdings 406,500 UP 9,500
Daesang 19,060 DN 70
DongkukStlMill 12,780 UP 310
SKNetworks 4,740 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 33,450 UP 300
Daewoong 15,470 UP 180
SSANGYONGCNE 6,050 UP 20
TaekwangInd 715,000 DN 3,000
KAL 23,100 UP 50
ORION Holdings 16,750 DN 180
KCC 222,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 70,200 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 36,300 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 34,700 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,100 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20650 DN400
Kakao 58,700 DN 600
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,900 0
COSMAX 77,800 DN 1,900
LG H&H 650,000 UP 4,000
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
