KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KT&G 83,400 UP 700
SK 176,300 UP 4,100
Hanon Systems 9,170 UP 400
KIWOOM 107,500 UP 1,900
DWEC 4,185 UP 95
Kogas 27,700 UP 1,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,250 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 206,500 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 775,000 DN 31,000
LOTTE TOUR 12,170 UP 130
Doosan Enerbility 17,700 UP 730
Doosanfc 32,400 UP 950
NCsoft 371,000 UP 2,500
DSME 25,650 UP 650
KEPCO E&C 72,600 UP 1,600
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,300 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,275 UP 305
SAMSUNG SDS 117,500 UP 500
LG Uplus 11,270 UP 90
LG Display 16,010 UP 470
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 UP 1,500
Kangwonland 19,640 UP 120
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,850 UP 650
NAVER 198,000 DN 1,900
TKG Huchems 22,150 UP 350
JB Financial Group 8,460 DN 50
Fila Holdings 35,300 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,000 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,600 UP 2,700
Celltrion 178,800 UP 8,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,500 UP 450
GS 40,550 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 114,600 UP 2,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,400 UP 5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 0
AMOREPACIFIC 135,900 DN 1,100
LIG Nex1 73,000 UP 500
KIH 54,600 0
OCI 105,000 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 61,100 UP 2,800
(MORE)
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city
(LEAD) Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'
Opposition leader says alleged U.S. eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true