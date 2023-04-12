KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KorZinc 544,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,370 UP 120
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,800 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 69,900 UP 1,900
MS IND 21,000 UP 500
KSOE 78,900 UP 2,300
IS DONGSEO 40,500 DN 200
S-Oil 80,800 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 139,700 UP 600
LG Innotek 264,500 UP 7,500
Mobis 232,000 UP 11,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 112,600 UP 100
S-1 56,200 UP 1,200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,100 DN 700
ZINUS 29,300 UP 100
HMM 20,300 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 65,200 UP 800
DONGSUH 19,150 UP 140
Asiana Airlines 13,290 DN 10
COWAY 51,400 UP 700
ShinpoongPharm 19,080 UP 390
SamsungEng 29,800 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,860 UP 120
Handsome 25,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 UP 100
IBK 10,000 UP 40
CheilWorldwide 19,640 UP 630
LOTTE CONF 108,600 UP 1,300
KT 30,650 DN 250
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp680 00 DN2500
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,700 UP 1,400
SKTelecom 47,800 UP 50
HyundaiElev 36,450 UP 1,350
HITEJINRO 22,050 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 79,000 UP 700
DOOSAN 98,100 UP 2,100
DL 52,000 UP 600
SK hynix 90,300 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 570,000 DN 6,000
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'
-
Opposition leader says alleged U.S. eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true