Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 April 12, 2023

HyundaiEng&Const 39,350 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,300 0
Hanwha 26,000 0
DB HiTek 75,900 DN 1,600
CJ 107,900 UP 2,000
LX INT 29,650 UP 850
HANJINKAL 43,100 DN 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY347 00 UP1200
KOLMAR KOREA 42,450 UP 200
BGF Retail 182,300 DN 3,200
HL MANDO 49,400 UP 1,400
CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 UP 1,900
ORION 133,200 UP 200
Netmarble 70,400 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 DN 12,000
DoubleUGames 45,400 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,000 UP 50
KRAFTON 186,600 UP 1,000
DGB Financial Group 6,880 DN 10
emart 100,800 DN 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,530 UP 110
Doosan Bobcat 46,150 UP 3,350
PIAM 35,700 DN 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,580 DN 120
HD HYUNDAI 58,800 UP 500
SKCHEM 77,500 DN 400
HDC-OP 11,720 UP 210
HYOSUNG TNC 417,000 DN 9,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,000 0
HANILCMT 12,830 UP 130
SKBS 73,500 DN 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,390 UP 80
KakaoBank 22,100 DN 250
HYBE 235,500 UP 11,000
SK ie technology 86,000 DN 1,200
LG Energy Solution 590,000 DN 20,000
DL E&C 33,200 UP 600
kakaopay 53,600 DN 500
K Car 16,600 UP 1,150
SKSQUARE 40,900 UP 1,650
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!