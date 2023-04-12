Nat'l security adviser leads meeting on response to cyberattacks on energy sector
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong led an interagency meeting Wednesday to discuss the response to cyberattacks on the energy sector, the presidential office said.
The meeting was held to prepare for the event that cyberattacks on the energy sector pose a threat to national security, as seen in Russia's war in Ukraine, the office said.
Cho noted that President Yoon Suk Yeol recently called for maintaining a thorough response posture to ensure cyberthreats to infrastructure, including the financial and energy sectors, do not develop into a security crisis.
The national security adviser also called for thorough readiness to safely protect the country's energy infrastructure from cyberattacks.
The meeting was attended by officials from the industry ministry, the Korea Electric Power Corp., the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., the National Intelligence Service, the prosecution and the police, among other agencies.
The officials agreed to continue to work together to build strong resilience, such that the country's energy infrastructure could be restored in the shortest possible time even in the worst case scenario of a cyberattack destroying information systems, according to the presidential office.
