Import prices up in March for 2nd month on weaker won
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's import prices rose for the second straight month in March as a weaker won raised the cost of purchasing chemical and metal goods, central bank data showed Thursday.
The import price index rose 0.8 percent in March from a month earlier, following a 1.9 percent advance tallied in February, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The rise came as the won weakened against the U.S. dollar, driving up the cost of overseas purchases, including chemical and metal goods, despite a decline in oil prices.
Import prices are a major factor that determines the path of the country's overall rate of inflation.
South Korea's consumer prices, the main gauge of inflation, rose 4.2 percent in March from a year earlier, the slowest on-year price rise in a year. It has been on the decline since peaking at a 24-year high of 6.3 percent in July last year.
On Tuesday, the BOK left its key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent for the second straight time as inflation pressure moderates and worries over an economic slowdown mount.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side
-
(2nd LD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
N. Korea vows to initiate vibrant space projects amid worries over potential spy satellite launch