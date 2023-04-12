U.S. expressed intent to cooperate with S. Korea over issue of leaked Pentagon documents: Seoul FM

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat said Wednesday that Washington has expressed its intent to cooperate with Seoul in dealing with the issue of leaked Pentagon documents that purport the U.S. had eavesdropped on Seoul's top security officials.

Foreign Minister Park Jin said during a session of the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee that the United States takes the issue "seriously" and it has "expressed its willingness to fully cooperate with our government through close communication."

The authenticity of the documents has gained wide attention after The New York Times and The Washington Post reported them revealing that U.S. intelligence services allegedly eavesdropped on Seoul's internal debates about providing weapons to the U.S. for use in Ukraine.

The South Korean presidential office has rejected the eavesdropping allegations as "absurd and false."

Park said earlier in the day that much of the information contained in the purported documents appear to have been fabricated, but later told lawmakers at the committee session that "fact-finding is of the utmost importance at the moment."

When asked whether Seoul is willing to engage with Washington on the matter, Park said "there is no topic that cannot be discussed" between the two countries.



Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks at a session of the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee in Seoul on April 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

