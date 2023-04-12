S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 12, 2023
All News 16:51 April 12, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.272 3.279 -0.7
2-year TB 3.300 3.293 +0.7
3-year TB 3.233 3.231 +0.2
10-year TB 3.262 3.255 +0.7
2-year MSB 3.280 3.254 +2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.042 4.041 +0.1
91-day CD None None None
