Lotte department store to feature artwork from Japanese architect Kengo Kuma
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. said Wednesday it will exhibit an installation from renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma at its high-end department store in southern Seoul starting this week.
The artwork, titled SU:M, will be on display at Lotte AVENUEL, the retailer's luxury-brand department store, for the next five months starting Friday.
Kuma is famous for projects using various natural materials, such as tree branches, stones and fabric, and harmonizing nature and architecture.
He was the mastermind behind landmark buildings, such as the Japan National Stadium, the grand stage for the Tokyo Olympics and the Victoria & Albert Museum of London.
He is also the lead designer of the Lotte Tower under construction in Busan, some 398 kilometers south of Seoul, the company said.
SU:M was created from various eco-friendly fabrics and measures 10 meters in height.
The department store said it plans to feature more unique public artworks at its outlet in the near future.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city
-
Opposition leader says alleged U.S. eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'