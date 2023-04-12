M2N to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:58 April 12, 2023
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- M2N Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$7.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2 million preferred shares at a price of 4,910 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
