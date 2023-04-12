S. Korea, Portugal agree to boost future industry ties during summit
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday and called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in advanced industry fields, such as chips and batteries, his office said.
Costa is in South Korea for a two-day trip from Tuesday, becoming the first prime minister from the European country to make an official trip here in 39 years.
During the meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon said the two nations have "great potential" for expanded cooperation in semiconductors, batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), and other future industry sectors, and that the Seoul government will extend necessary support, according to Yoon's spokesperson, Lee Do-woon.
Yoon also requested Portugal's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan.
Costa stressed his nation's strong willingness to enhance the bilateral economic relationship and voiced expectations that his trip will serve as a chance to beef up ties in such fields as semiconductors, EV batteries, new renewable energy and auto parts, the presidential office said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo
-
(5th LD) One dies in massive wildfire in eastern coastal city
-
Opposition leader says alleged U.S. eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true
-
N. Korea vows to initiate vibrant space projects amid worries over potential spy satellite launch