SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 13.



Korean-language dailies

-- Am I really a burden on employment? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecution raids two lawmakers in a day, probe into main opposition's nat'l convention widens (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Third-party compensation' for wartime forced labor victims handed out for 1st time (Donga Ilbo)

-- Big law firms reach out to help with ordinary people's lawsuits (Seoul Shinmun)

-- School violence records to be reflected in college admissions starting with current high school 1st graders (Segye Times)

-- Every day on Gimpo Goldline is like 'that Halloween' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Preliminary feasibility study rules eased after 24 yrs; collaboration work of rival parties ahead of general parliamentary elections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- China's share of S. Korea's exports shrinks; game changes for S. Korean exports (Hankyoreh)

-- 'U.S. leaked documents seem to be mashup, not direct report of eavesdropping' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Electricity rate to go up by single digit in 2nd quarter (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- DRAM price rebounds after 400 days as Samsung cuts production (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Dust blankets Seoul, takes pollution to recent highs (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- South Korea's on-year job growth bounces back sharply in March (Korea Herald)

-- Russia or China possibly behind 'altered' Pentagon documents: US experts (Korea Times)

