April 13, 2023

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Am I really a burden on employment? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution raids two lawmakers in a day, probe into main opposition's nat'l convention widens (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Third-party compensation' for wartime forced labor victims handed out for 1st time (Donga Ilbo)
-- Big law firms reach out to help with ordinary people's lawsuits (Seoul Shinmun)
-- School violence records to be reflected in college admissions starting with current high school 1st graders (Segye Times)
-- Every day on Gimpo Goldline is like 'that Halloween' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Preliminary feasibility study rules eased after 24 yrs; collaboration work of rival parties ahead of general parliamentary elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- China's share of S. Korea's exports shrinks; game changes for S. Korean exports (Hankyoreh)
-- 'U.S. leaked documents seem to be mashup, not direct report of eavesdropping' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Electricity rate to go up by single digit in 2nd quarter (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- DRAM price rebounds after 400 days as Samsung cuts production (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Dust blankets Seoul, takes pollution to recent highs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea's on-year job growth bounces back sharply in March (Korea Herald)
-- Russia or China possibly behind 'altered' Pentagon documents: US experts (Korea Times)
(END)

