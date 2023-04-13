April 14



1967 -- The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, a set of multilateral trade agreements aimed at the abolition of tariffs, quotas and subsidies, goes into effect in South Korea. The international accord was formed in 1947 and lasted until 1994, when its functions were taken over by the World Trade Organization.



1978 -- The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts opens in Seoul.



1980 -- President Choi Kyu-hah appoints Chun Doo-hwan, defense security commander, as the acting head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, predecessor of the National Intelligence Service.



1999 -- A special investigation team looking into the death of Army 1st Lt. Kim Hoon, whose death was suspected of being linked to his subordinates' unauthorized contact with North Korean soldiers, concludes that Kim committed suicide by firing a bullet into his right temple. Kim was found dead in February 1998 at a bunker inside the Joint Security Area in the truce village of Panmunjom, where he was on guard duty.



2003 -- The new leader of Hanchongnyeon, the Federation of Korean University Student Associations, said he will consider dissolving the organization so it can be reorganized into a more productive body.



2005 -- The U.N. Human Rights Commission adopts a resolution on North Korea for a third time to urge the communist state to immediately end its "systemic, widespread and grave violations of human rights."



2006 -- South Korea urges Japan to scrap its plan to conduct a maritime survey near Dokdo, a set of rocky islets in the East Sea.



2009 -- North Korea challenges the U.N. Security Council's condemnation of its rocket launch by outlining its intent to withdraw from nuclear disarmament talks and restore its nearly disabled nuclear facilities.



2010 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il carries out the second-biggest promotion of generals since taking power, as the country geared up to mark the birthday of his late father and North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung.



2015 -- Japan says it will respect South Korea's sovereignty in matters related to defense and security, in what could be an appeasing gesture aimed at easing escalating tension between the two over issues ranging from territorial and historical disputes to wartime sexual slaves.



